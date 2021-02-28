Got questions about COVID? Tri-Cities scientists give answers in free online series

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory scientists will explain COVID-19 — from how it began to infect people to what to expect next — at a free series of Tuesday evening online talks in March.

In the first seminar, at 5 p.m. March 2, Tri-Cities biologist Steve Wiley will cover the science behind COVID-19.

He’ll discuss lessons learned in recent months, what’s still unknown and how to tell the difference between symptoms of COVID and those of a cold or flu.

The remaining schedule includes:

▪ “What Do Bats Have to Do with It” will be at 5 p.m. March 9. The talk will cover the role of wild animals in the emergence of new diseases.

▪ “Behind the Mask: The Science of Stopping the Spread” will be at 5 p.m. March 16. Information will be provided on measures that keep communities safe and why strange and sometimes serious health effects, like COVID toe and a loss of smell, may linger after COVID-19 is gone.

▪ Testing and new vaccines will be covered at 5 p.m. March 23. The science behind more than 400 diagnostic tests and more than 200 vaccine candidates will be discussed.

▪ The final seminar will cover the more complete picture that mathematical models are helping produce to show how and why COVID-19 spread across locations and populations.

Each seminar from PNNL in Richland requires separate registration. Go to www.pnnl.gov/demystifying-covid-19.