Got questions about COVID? Tri-Cities scientists give answers in free online series

By Tri-City Herald staff

Richland, WA

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory scientists will explain COVID-19 — from how it began to infect people to what to expect next — at a free series of Tuesday evening online talks in March.

In the first seminar, at 5 p.m. March 2, Tri-Cities biologist Steve Wiley will cover the science behind COVID-19.

He’ll discuss lessons learned in recent months, what’s still unknown and how to tell the difference between symptoms of COVID and those of a cold or flu.

The remaining schedule includes:

“What Do Bats Have to Do with It” will be at 5 p.m. March 9. The talk will cover the role of wild animals in the emergence of new diseases.

“Behind the Mask: The Science of Stopping the Spread” will be at 5 p.m. March 16. Information will be provided on measures that keep communities safe and why strange and sometimes serious health effects, like COVID toe and a loss of smell, may linger after COVID-19 is gone.

Testing and new vaccines will be covered at 5 p.m. March 23. The science behind more than 400 diagnostic tests and more than 200 vaccine candidates will be discussed.

The final seminar will cover the more complete picture that mathematical models are helping produce to show how and why COVID-19 spread across locations and populations.

Each seminar from PNNL in Richland requires separate registration. Go to www.pnnl.gov/demystifying-covid-19.

Annette Cary
Senior staff writer Annette Cary covers Hanford, energy, the environment, science and health for the Tri-City Herald. She’s been a news reporter for more than 30 years in the Pacific Northwest.
