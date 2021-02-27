WA vaccine site in Tri-Cities still delivering most doses in state

The Tri-Cities is still the leader in delivering the most COVID-19 vaccinations at Washington’s state-led sites.

To date, more than 70,700 doses have been administered statewide in the past month, said the state Department of Health on Saturday.

Nearly 19,000 of those have been given at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick.

State health officials thanked the work of their partners, the Washington National Guard and local and private sector officials, for the efforts so far.

DOH reported Saturday that 18,923 doses had been given in Kennewick, 18,114 doses in Ridgefield at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 17,541 in Wenatchee, and 16,196 in Spokane.

Next week, many of the state sites will continue to focus solely on second doses to ensure Washingtonians who received a first dose are fully vaccinated, said the release.

Tri-Cities fairgrounds

In Kennewick, over 1,900 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were administered Friday at the fairgrounds, said local officials.

The site has been running at faster pace to catch up after last week’s snowstorm caused delays and closures.

New appointments next week will be for Pfizer second-dose vaccinations.

If you received your first dose at the Benton County Fairgrounds site, you can make your second dose appointment online using PrepMod by going online to prepmod.doh.wa.gov and click on “Find a Clinic.”

If you need help, call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.

Bring the COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card you were given when you received your first dose to show your first dose date and vaccine type.

The Benton County Fairgrounds is at 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick. Enter from the 10th Street parking lot entrance.

Hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 9 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.