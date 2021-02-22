Tri-Cities fairgrounds to receive more COVID vaccine this week. Watch for new openings

More appointments for second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Tri-Cities fairgrounds this week could be posted as soon as Monday afternoon.

Openings were posted Sunday morning, but were snapped up quickly.

Those were for the vaccine shipment expected last week at the Benton County Fairgrounds. When snow and cold in the Eastern U.S. delayed those shipments, the fairgrounds gave no vaccines last week.

The Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team received word Monday morning that it will also receive an allotment for this week.

Appointment times will be opened at prepmod.doh.wa.gov by the Washington state Department of Health when it is known how many additional vaccine doses will be shipped to the Kennewick fairgrounds.

The shipments are expected to include both Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, with the Moderna vaccines expected to arrive mid to late week.

The vaccines given this week are intended for people who have already received their initial vaccination at the fairgrounds, as sites receive second dose allocations based on the number of first-doses they have given.

A second “booster” dose is needed of the vaccine to be fully effective and people should get the same brand of vaccine for both doses.

About 500 Moderna vaccines were given at the fairgrounds on its opening day Jan. 25.

The second dose of Moderna vaccine may be given 28 days after the first dose, which would be Monday, Feb. 22 for people who received Moderna on Jan. 25.

The second dose of Pfizer vaccine may be given 21 days after the first shot, which makes those who received Pfizer vaccine the first two weeks the fairgrounds drive-thru clinic was open ready for their second dose last week or this week.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine be given as soon as possible after 21 days for Pfizer and 28 days for Moderna but may be given up to six weeks later. More data is needed on the effectiveness of the second dose if it is given more than six weeks after the first dose, it said.

To register

To register for a second dose when more appointments open, go to prepmod.doh.wa.gov and click on “Find a Clinic.”

On the next page scroll down to find appointments available by location and date.

If no appointments are listed, keep checking back for newly added appointments or any cancellations.

People who cannot register online may call the state COVID-19 Assistance Hotline at 800-525-0127 and press #.

It is staffed 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays.

The fairgrounds will continue allowing car holding lines to form to use up any extra vaccine daily, but it will only be for people needing their second doses. They must have their vaccination record card with them.

Those trying to find a dose of the vaccine that protects against the coronavirus also may check bit.ly/BFHDvaccinesites, where the Benton Franklin Health District maintains a list of places that may be giving vaccines — primarily pharmacies, hospitals and medical clinics.

The local health district recommended that people with internet access check pharmacy web pages for vaccination availability and sign-up information to avoid overwhelming their phone lines.

The Richland Senior Association also has started a toll-free help line for people without internet access or without the computer skills to navigate online sign-up sites. Call 800-595-4070 and leave a voicemail message.

Tri-Cities fairgrounds

The Benton County Fairgrounds drive-thru clinic has given 12,011 vaccinations, all for first doses, as of the start of this week.

After the weather delayed receipt of of vaccine, the Kennewick site dropped behind Ridgefield near Vancouver, with 14,327 shots given, and Wenatchee, with 12,252 shots given, according to the Washington state Department of Health.

The Spokane has given 11,772 doses.

The Benton County Fairgrounds will open at 9 a.m. and close at 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday this week. It is at 1500 S. Oak St., but entrance is into the 10th Street parking lot.

Check back for more information when Kennewick fairground appointments are posted.