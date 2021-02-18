Baby boy dies of COVID-19 complications at Tri-Cities hospital

Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. jking@tricityherald.com

A baby boy has died from complications of COVID-19 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, the Oregon Health Authority said Thursday.

The infant, who had underlying health conditions, lived in Umatilla County, Ore., south of the Tri-Cities.

He died Wednesday, Jan. 17, the same day he tested positive for the coronavirus, said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the Oregon state health officer and epidemiologist.

“Every death from COVID-19 is a tragedy, even more so the death of a child,” Sidelinger said in a statement. “The death of an infant is extremely rare.”

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown called the death “an indescribable tragedy for the family.”

“The hearts of all Oregonians are with you today,” she said.

Children infected with the coronavirus are less likely to develop severe illnesses than adults, but there is still a risk, Sidelinger said.

“We continue to encourage all parents to seek emergency medical care for their children if certain symptoms are present,” Sidelinger said.

Parents should take quick action if their child has COVID-19 and has trouble breathing; pain or pressure in the chest that doesn’t go away; confusion; being unable to wake up or stay awake when not tired; and bluish lips or face.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that children with certain underlying medical conditions and infants younger than age 1 might be at increased risk for severe illness from infection with the coronavirus.

Most children who develop severe illness from COVID have underlying medical conditions, it said.

Only 1.3% of reported confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19 cases in Oregon have been in children ages 9 and younger.

The Washington state Department of Health says that 16% of cases and 2% of hospitalizations have been in people under age 20.

In the Tri-Cities area, two girls younger than 20 have died from complications of COVID-19. Both were between the ages of 10 and 19.

They were among 2,892 between ages 10 to 19 with confirmed cases of COVID in the Tri-Cities area.

Another 1,435 cases have been reported in kids ages 9 and younger.