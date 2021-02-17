Closed: Tri-Cities fairgrounds COVID vaccine site shuts down for the week

The Tri-Cities fairgrounds drive-thru vaccination clinic will not be giving any shots this week, organizers said on Wednesday.

They had delayed opening this week until Thursday anticipating that snowy weather across the nation and Presidents Day would delay delivery of 3,000 doses of vaccine.

But Wednesday the Southeast Washington Interagency Team said there were further delays in the shipment.

“Weather is impacting operations at both airports and the point of origin for the vaccines,” it announced. “Due to this shipment delay, the mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds will be closed through the weekend.”

This week the Kennewick fairgrounds clinic had planned to give only second doses to people who received the Pfizer vaccine during its opening week at the end of January.

A second “booster” dose of the Pfizer vaccine should be given no sooner than three weeks after the first dose. But Pfizer booster doses are effective for up to six weeks after the first dose, according to the Southeast Washington Interagency Team.

Emails will be sent to those who had an appointment scheduled this week to allow them to reschedule appointments for next week using a private link to the Washington state Department of Health website.

The fairgrounds drive-thru clinic is expected to continue to receive allotments for second doses of Pfizer vaccinations in the coming weeks.

Moderna vaccine also was administered at the fairgrounds on Jan. 25, but it has a four-week window before second shots should be given.

Both Moderna and Pfizer second doses are expected to be given at the fairgrounds next week.

Second dose appointment openings for those who received the Moderna vaccine at the fairgrounds may be posted as soon as Friday, Feb. 19 at prepmod.doh.wa.gov.

Click on “Find a Clinic” and on the next page scroll down to look for locations and dates with open appointments.

Appointments also may be scheduled at the fairgrounds by calling the Washington state Department of Health at 800-525-0127 and pressing #.