COVID outbreak sidelines Hermiston football players and coaches

Hanford’s Kamari Durmas attempts to catch Hermiston’s Wyatt Nolan as Nolan runs with the ball during a Mid-Columbia Conference game in Richland in Oct. 2018. Fall sports teams have started practicing for a season that still awaits state approval. Tri-CIty Herald

Members of Hermiston’s football team are being quarantined after four students developed COVID-19.

The four youth are all members of the high school team, which has been having regular practices while the students remain taking their classes online, said Briana Cortaberria, the district’s communication officer.

The Umatilla County Health Department told school officials about the cases on Friday, and the district is reaching out to players and coaches who need to quarantine themselves.

“The health and safety of our students is our number one priority,” District Athletic Director Larry Usher said in a release Tuesday. “All Hermiston School District athletic and activity programs follow Oregon Health Authority guidelines.”

The school is part of the Mid-Columbia Conference along with the Tri-Cities high schools, and restrictions on travel between the states along with rules limiting football games has meant the teams have only been practicing.

The conference didn’t included Hermiston in the latest fall sports schedules because of COVID restrictions.

Overall, students in Hermiston have been online for most of the year. The only exceptions have been a small number of students who needed more attention, said officials.

However, because of the dropping number of cases in Umatilla County, the school district plans to bring back kindergartners and first-graders for hybrid learning starting next week.

Since the start of the pandemic, Umatilla County has seen 7,384 cases and 76 deaths. For the 14-day period ending on Jan. 24 the county had a rate of 446 new cases per 100,000 people.