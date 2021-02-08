Tri-Cities COVID vaccine site outperforms other WA sites. New cases dropping

This week the drive-thru Covid vaccine clinic at the Tri-Cities fairgrounds expects to receive about the same amount of vaccine as the previous two weeks, 3,900 doses.

Vaccinations continue to be given as the Tri-Cities area has rolled the clock back on COVID-19 prevalence to rates not seen since October, according to data from the Benton Franklin Health District on Monday.

Close to 8,000 COVID vaccinations were given at the Tri-Cities fairgrounds in its first two weeks of operation through Saturday.

As of Friday, the fairgrounds in Kennewick had given more shots than the Washington state Department of Health’s other four drive-thru clinics in the state.

Kennewick had given 7,079 doses, Ridgefield near Vancouver had given 6,702, Spokane had given 6,021 and Wenatchee had given 5,614.

The site at the Benton County Fairgrounds opened Jan. 25, a week after Gov. Jay Inslee announced he was expanding eligibility for the vaccine to include people 65 and older and certain people 50 and older in multigenerational households.

Benton and Franklin counties have more than 40,000 residents age 65 and older.

Gov. Jay Inslee has said that once half the people in the state in Tier 1 of Phase B of vaccine eligibility are vaccinated against the coronavirus, he will open eligibility to more people.

Phase B, Tier 1 includes people who are age 65 or older and some people age 50 and older in multigenerational households.

Those allowed to receive the vaccine next are expected to include those in Phase B, Tier 2 — essential workers age 50 and older at high risk because of their working conditions.

That includes K-12 educators, child care workers, police, firefighters, grocery store workers and agriculture and food processing workers.

Tiers 3 and 4 of Phase B include people ages 16 or older with two medical conditions that put them at high risk of a severe case of COVID-19; essential workers younger than 50; and residents, staff and volunteers in jails, group homes for the disabled and homeless shelters.

Fairgrounds vaccine hours

Appointments for Tuesday through Saturday for the Kennewick fairgrounds clinic were posted Friday afternoon and people were able to sign up through Saturday morning before all appointments were claimed by early afternoon.

The site will be closing earlier each day this week, but organizers say it should not increase waiting times for those with appointments.

It will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday this week and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Organizers have increased efficiency since the site’s opening and now it can give up to 200 vaccinations an hour. People are welcome to come early on the day of their appointment, which helps organizers assess whether there may be any leftover doses.

The time onsite is down to as little as 45 minutes a day for many of those getting vaccinated, including a 15-minute waiting period in case of a rare adverse reaction after receiving a shot. No serious reactions have been reported at the Kennewick fairgrounds clinic, but ambulances are on standby at the site.

Each day a holding line will form in the afternoon for some on-site registration of people who are eligible for a vaccine but have been unable to preregister for an appointment.

They will receive any unused vaccine doses, either from no shows or because vaccine vials held extra doses.

More vaccine locations

There is no set time for when the line forms or a guarantee that those in the line will receive a vaccine.

People who are eligible for a dose and looking for one can keep checking at PrepMod.doh.wa.gov for any cancellations this week.

Those without internet access can get help from the Richland Senior Association by calling 800-595-4070 and leaving a voicemail message with your name, phone number and what you are calling about.

Tri-Cities area pharmacies, hospitals and clinics also are giving the vaccine to those eligible for it under Washington state rules. Many require online sign up on their websites and some, including Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, post on their Facebook pages when they open registration for more appointments.

The Columbia Basin Health Association plans a vaccine clinic on Tuesday. Appointments are filled, but names are being taken for a waiting list. Call 509-234-0866.

A list of Benton and Franklin county clinics, pharmacies and others that may have the vaccine is posted at bit.ly/BFHDvaccinesites.

Many require proof of eligibility, which can be determined at FindYourPhaseWA.org.

Tri-Cities cases

The Tri-Cities area had 193 new cases for the past three days, as reported Monday by the Benton Franklin Health District.

It is an average of 64 per day, down from an average of 76 per day last week and 96 per day the week before that.

The new case rate, as tracked by the Washington state Department of Health, continues its decline.

Benton County had 360 new cases per 100,000 people for the two weeks ending Feb. 3. That’s down from a rate of 520 reported a month ago.

New case rates have not been reported in the 300s in Benton County since the first half of October.

Franklin County had 459 new cases per 100,000 for the two weeks ending Feb. 3.

That’s down from the rate of 706 reported a month ago. Rates below 450 were last reported in the third week of October.

The state backdates new cases to the date COVID-19 tests were administered, creating a lag in the weeks considered for the latest case rate.

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 at local hospitals also continues to drop.

On Monday the local health district had reports of 43 hospitalized patients being treated for infections with the coronavirus, down from 42 on Friday.

They accounted for 10% of the 410 patients at hospitals in Richland, Kennewick, Pasco and Prosser.

The Washington state Department of Health wants to see less than 10% of all patients being treated for COVID-19 to ensure adequate hospital capacity.

The 193 new cases announced for the Tri-Cities area on Monday including 111 in Benton County and 82 in Franklin County.

They bring total cases confirmed with positive test results to the start of the pandemic to 24,610, including 14,099 in Benton County and 10,511 in Franklin County.

Five more deaths of local residents from complications of COVID-19 were announced Friday bringing the number of Benton and Franklin residents who have died to 270.

The Benton Franklin Health District announces recent deaths due to COVID-19 once a week, on Fridays.