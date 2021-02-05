Registration opens for hundreds of COVID vaccine appointments in Tri-Cities

Registration opened about 3:45 p.m. Friday for COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the Tri-Cities fairgrounds for next week.

About 900 appointments appear to be available each day Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Last week appointments for Tuesday through Saturday were claimed within a couple hours of the opening of registration.

To register for an appointment at the Benton County Fairgrounds, go to PrepMod.doh.wa.gov.

Click on “Find a Vaccine.” On the next page you do not need to fill out the form at the top of the page.

Instead, scroll down to look for the Benton County Fairgrounds clinics listed for each day that registration is open and whether any appointments are currently available.

People without internet access may call the Washington state Department of Health “COVID-19 Assistance Hotline” (1-800-525-0127, then press #) during regular business hours, but wait times may be long.

An operator will fill out a registration form over the phone if any appointments are available.

The Richland Senior Association also has started a toll-free help line for seniors who don’t have computer access or are having trouble navigating online appointment systems.

Call 800-595-4070 and leave a voicemail message with your name, phone number and what you are calling about. A volunteer will pick up the message and call you back.

They can register people over the phone if there is an open appointment available and also can help people obtain their proof of eligibility that many clinics are requiring for a COVID vaccine.