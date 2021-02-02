No mask, no Tri-Cities flight. Federal travel mandate begins this week

The Tri-Cities Airport is joining other transportation sites across the nation in enforcing a mask mandate for protection of COVID that went into effect Feb. 1.

While the airport in Pasco has required masks since last summer, an executive order by President Joe Biden offers stricter enforcement and penalties. Masks are now required at all transportation hubs, including train and bus stations.

Anyone at the airport including passengers, operators and visitors must now wear masks that cover both their nose and mouth.

Children under the age of 2 are exempt, as are those who have special needs conditions defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The mandate requires masks be made of solid material without slits or exhalation valves and fit snug around the face. Face shields are not considered an acceptable substitution.

Scarves, bandannas or similar face coverings also are not permitted. Full details of types of masks allowed can be found at cdc.gov.

Passengers may request a face mask from airport staff, but will not be allowed to board a flight without one.