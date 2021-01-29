Coronavirus
Thousands of COVID vaccine appointments open up at Tri-Cities fairgrounds
Preregistration opened Friday afternoon for COVID vaccinations at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick for Tuesday through Friday.
About 5,000 appointments were available.
To make an appointment go to prepmod.doh.wa.gov/clinic/search and scroll down the page to find appointment dates for the Tri-Cities fairground.
You must be age 65 or older or otherwise be eligible for a COVID vaccine to get the shot.
