Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Tuesday in Washington

The Washington state Department of Health reported 1,352 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths Tuesday.

Pierce County reported 224 cases Tuesday and four new deaths. Pierce County has a total of 386 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 303,482 cases and 4,167 deaths. Those numbers are up from 301,194 cases and 4,148 deaths Monday. The case total includes 13,314 cases listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of Jan. 7, the date with the most recent complete data, 97 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Preliminary reports indicate average daily hospital admissions were 97 in mid-January.

Out of the state’s total staffed intensive care unit beds (1,212), approximately 78.5% (951) were occupied by patients Tuesday. Of those staffed ICU beds, 14.3% (173) held suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington had a case rate of 22.9 per 100,000 people. Six states were lower.

The national rate for the same period was 50.1 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rhode Island has the highest rate in the United States at 98.6. Hawaii is the lowest at 7.5.

Vaccine

According to DOH, 500,105 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Washington.

As of Monday, 719,775 doses had been delivered to state providers and 124,800 had been delivered for the CDC’s long-term care vaccination program. Of those delivered doses, 59.2% had been administered.

Currently approved vaccines require two shots for maximum effectiveness.

Currently, Washington state is in phase 1B tier 1 of vaccinations. That phase adds anyone 65 years and older and people 50 years and older living in multigenerational households.

On the national level, 44.3 million doses have been distributed and 23.5 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics. The population of the United States is approximately 328 million.

Testing

On Jan. 7, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 24,467 specimens were collected statewide, with 10.5% testing positive.

The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 10.4%. More than 4.4 million tests have been conducted in Washington. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 76,146 cases and 1,220 deaths. Pierce County is second in cases, with 32,936. Snohomish County has the second-highest number of deaths at 473.

All counties in Washington have cases. Only Columbia, San Juan and Wahkiakum counties have case counts of fewer than 100.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 25.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 425,038 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Tuesday evening, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 2.1 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 100 million.