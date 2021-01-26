Ex-Secretary of Defense Mattis gets COVID vaccine in Tri-Cities

Retired Gen. Jim Mattis joined hundreds of other Tri-Citians on Monday in line for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The former U.S. Secretary of Defense and Richland native received the vaccination along with 500 others at the drive-thru site at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick.

The Washington National Guard is administering vaccines to anyone in the region eligible under Washington state’s guidelines.

Preregistration is now required by going to prepmod.doh.wa.gov. Anyone who does not have internet access can preregister by calling 800-525-0127.

Currently, vaccines are only being given to people 65 or older and people 50 and older living in multigenerational households. Health care employees and staff and residents of long-term care facilities for the elderly also are eligible.

The Washington state Department of Health said that its goal is to provide approximately 500 vaccinations daily at four sites in the state.

Confirm eligibility at FindYourPhaseWa.org and bring the confirmation of appointment and eligibility with you.