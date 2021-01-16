Where to get a COVID test in Tri-Cities on Martin Luther King Day

If you need a COVID-19 test in the Tri-Cities on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, no problem.

The free drive-thru testing site at 3110 W. Argent Road, Pasco, at Columbia Basin College will be open its usual daily hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

The Kennewick drive-thru testing site will be closed because it is only open Tuesdays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is at 1709 S. Ely St.

To preregister for testing at either site, go to bit.ly/Tri-CitiesTesting. Information also is posted there by the Benton Franklin Health District on other places offering COVID testing in Benton and Franklin counties.

The local health district will not be releasing updated COVID case counts until Tuesday, when it will release the number of new cases for four days.