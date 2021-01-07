Coronavirus

Tri-Citians protest outside state liquor agency office

Jennifer Pendleton, a bartender at Sterling’s on George Washington Way in Richland, speaks during a protest outside the state Liquor Control Board office in Pasco on Wednesday night. The Tri-Cities Sons & Daughters of Liberty protest included a demonstration meant to mirror the Boston Tea Party. They poured out liquor onto the street claiming the state agency has overstepped its duties by revoking licenses of businesses that tried to reopen indoor dining against Washington COVID restrictions. Jennifer King jking@tricityherald.com
Pasco, WA

The Tri-Cities Sons & Daughters of Liberty hosted a protest outside of the Liquor Control Board Office in Pasco on Wednesday night. Jennifer King jking@tricityherald.com
