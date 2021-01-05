Gov. Inslee announces new ‘Healthy Washington’ plan that focuses on reducing case rates

So long, Safe Start — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday unveiled a new plan for reopening the economy from COVID-19 restrictions.

Under the new “Healthy Washington” plan, counties are grouped into eight regions based on health system resources, according to the governor’s prepared remarks. When it goes into effect Jan. 11, all counties will be in Phase 1 of the plan, which for now consists of just two phases.

To advance in phases, a region has to show a 10% decreasing trend in case rates, 10% decrease in COVID hospital admission rates, ICU occupancy rates lower than 90%, and a test positivity rate of less than 10%, according to the remarks.

In Phase 2, restaurants can open indoor dining at 25% capacity — a drop from the 50% level allowed before current restrictions. Indoor fitness centers also can open in Phase 2 at 25% capacity. Sports competitions can resume with limited spectators, and wedding and funeral ceremonies can increase capacities from current limits, according to prepared remarks.





The governor’s office foreshadowed that there would be a new plan last week, when he extended current statewide restrictions only one week through Jan. 11. Those limitations have closed restaurants and bars to indoor dining, gyms to indoor activity, and limited occupancy at retail stores to 25% since mid-November.

Bars and restaurants were generally not surprised when Gov. Inslee extended November’s rollback through the new year.

With locations in Seattle and Tacoma, the owners of Red Star Taco Bar, Padraic Markle and Billy Beckett, were surprised the extension announced in late December was only a week.

“I hope they’re prepared to give guidance and give us benchmarks to shoot for, and hopefully the community starts rallying around it and starts changing their behavior,” Beckett said.

Operating with takeout in Tacoma and limited outdoor dining on weekends, in addition to daily to-go, in Seattle, revenues have sunk to 90 percent of their pre-pandemic levels — a bitter pill to keep swallowing as the state nears a full year of restricted activities.

“It’s no joke; it’s really grim for us — but we are hopeful,” continued Beckett. “We manage our business very conservatively when it comes to cash flow.”

Similarly, Adam Norwest has dealt with a shuttered Tacoma Comedy Club since last summer, transitioning the venue into a burger restaurant in the interim. He anticipated learning today that, at some point, indoor dining would return at 25 percent capacity.

“It will help us a little,” he said, though takeout accounts for more business right now. He said he would be “beyond ecstatic” if he were able to bring back shows at limited capacity, but perhaps most of all he wished for a formal return date.

Markle remains optimistic for what may come this spring.

“I’m hoping it will all kind of break in the springtime when people can go outdoors,” he said, adding that a more comprehensive vaccine rollout under a new presidential administration is integral to that hope. “Optimism is a coping strategy just to be able to function. It’s a psychological block to be super pessimistic.”

Still, he said, limited capacity dining is “not nearly enough.”

Before the current statewide restrictions, counties’ progression through the state’s four-phase “Safe Start” reopening plan had been paused since summer.

Inslee announced that plan in early May, and an expansion by the end of the month allowed counties to move through phases of reopening. By the end of June, cases were rising, a statewide mask mandate went into effect, and officials paused counties moving to Phase 4.

Not long after, the state paused all county advancements, though requirements in some phases had been tweaked since, allowing more activity in some phases.

The rules introduced in November are the most sweeping for Washington since March, when Inslee issued the two-week “stay-at-home” order requiring most residents to stay home unless going out for necessities such as groceries, a doctor’s appointment, or the pharmacy.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.