Geriatric inmates and staff at Connell prison on priority list for COVID vaccine

Staff in a long-term care unit at Connell’s prison and geriatric inmates with chronic medical needs have started receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in an attempt to stop the rapid spread of the virus through state facilities.

The Washington state Department of Corrections announced that it has been given limited doses by the Department of Health, and worked with health officials to prioritize early recipients.

The state’s two-dozen prisons and work release sites have 2,380 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, and 1,945 recovered cases.

The average daily population in Washington’s prisons and work release facilities was 15,111 as of November.

Since the start of the pandemic nearly 10 months ago, there have been 4,330 cases in incarcerated people, including five deaths, according to Department of Corrections statistics.

Earlier this year, two Coyote Ridge inmates died of COVID — 72-year-old William Bryant and 68-year-old Victor Bueno.

The Connell prison used to be the state leader in confirmed cases.

Victor Bueno

But the numbers have jumped up over December at four other sites, including an outbreak at Airway Heights Corrections Center in Spokane County, making Coyote Ridge now fifth on the list.

Connell 5th in state

Coyote Ridge has since released those being housed in the minimum-security Camus Unit from quarantine status. The prison has had 353 inmates test positive to date.

By comparison, Airway Heights is now reporting 1,424 total inmate cases, with Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen, Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla and Washington Corrections Center in Shelton all in the 700-800 range.

The corrections department also has reported 790 cases in staff at prisons, work release and community corrections, and business offices.

A 65-year-old corrections officer at Monroe Correctional Complex died in May.

William Bryant

In Tuesday’s announcement, the department said its dosing prioritization follows state and federal recommendations to give the vaccine to workers at high-risk of becoming infected, such as corrections officers and other staff in prison units with COVID patients.

First on the list is the Sage East Unit at Coyote Ridge. That is a long-term care living unit for geriatric inmates with chronic medical needs and inmates who require assistance with activities and daily living.

Vaccines will be given to staff in that unit and its less than 40 inmates, along with an approximately 20 other long-term care patients with similar needs who cannot reside in the Sage East Unit, the department said in its news release.

Department staff working in medical inpatient units, regional care facilities and medical isolation units — all caring for COVID-19 patients — also will get the initial round of the vaccine.

Awaiting more supply

It said the process may take several weeks based on availability of the vaccine supply, and that prioritization will be updated on a weekly basis.

“All employees and incarcerated individuals not listed above will be offered a COVID-19 vaccination in the coming weeks and months as the department receives more doses and further prioritization guidelines are issued by the (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and Washington State DOH,” said the corrections department’s news release.

Also on Tuesday, the Department of Corrections sent a memo to all prisoners in the state system updating them on transmission of the virus and testing.

“The department has developed testing protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” according to the Prison/Health Services Unified Command incident commanders.

“During an outbreak, facilities may test incarcerated individuals twice in a row to ensure positive COVID-19 individuals are identified quickly and separated from those receiving negative test results.”

The incident commanders said they want to provide inmates with information and updates to reduce confusion and concerns.

“Please remember to wear your face coverings, socially distance, follow proper hand washing practices, and remain compliant with cohort groups and schedules,” the memo said.