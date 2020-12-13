Washington Gov. Inslee: With OK from Western States group, vaccine could start arriving Monday

A group of experts appointed by the governors of four western states, including Washington, has unanimously concluded that the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech is “safe and efficacious.”

The regional group’s OK follows approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Doses of the vaccine will start to arrive from the federal government Monday, according to a copy of prepared remarks Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was to give Sunday, and will begin to be administered Tuesday.

The group endorsed the federal review processes, found that equity had been considered appropriately in clinical trials and should continue to be “a guiding principle,” and recommended the states avoid any undue delay in providing people access to the vaccine.

“After months of fighting this relentless virus, we now can begin to offer a vaccine to begin suppressing this disease. It cannot come soon enough – with Washington closing in on 200,000 total COVID cases and nearly 2,900 deaths – this help is much needed to prevent further infection, hospitalization and loss of life,” Inslee said in a press release out of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office Sunday morning.

“It was crucial that the Western states had their own independent review of the vaccine, so we can have additional confidence on its safety and efficacy before we start administering to the people of our states. I thank the members of the work group, including the two medical doctors from Washington for their rigorous and thoughtful work.”

Inslee is speaking at a virtual press conference scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, which is being livestreamed via TVW.

Washington is slated to receive an estimated 62,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in an initial allocation and a total of 222,000 doses by the end of the month, according to an estimate provided by health officials earlier this week. The first doses will go to high-risk health care workers.

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup sent a letter dated Dec. 12 to the governors of California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington voicing the experts’ unanimous approval. The group was formed to independently review and assess data from vaccine manufacturers and review federal advisory committees’ and agencies’ processes.

The group includes experts in medicine, pediatrics, infectious disease, immunology, vaccinology and vaccine safety, epidemiology, public health, equity and biostatistics, according to the letter.

On the group sit three people who are on the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee and the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, according to the letter, and nine who’ve participated in those groups’ vaccine reviews “over many decades.”

After three recipients of the vaccine in the United Kingdom were reported to have anaphylactic reactions, the letter includes that the group “wants to underscore the importance — as with any vaccine — of providing the vaccine in locations” prepared to treat those and other unexpected reactions.

Its letter also includes that the workgroup noted “many important unknowns regarding the effects” of the approved vaccine, such as the duration of the protection it provides and its safety in pregnant women and young people under age 16.

Health officials have emphasized that the arrival of the vaccine does not negate the need for the public to take preventive measures such as wearing face coverings and maintaining space from one another.