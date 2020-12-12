Washington state reports 4,181 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

The Washington State Department of Health on Saturday reported 4,181 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The department is no longer reporting deaths on weekends.

Pierce County reported 481 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Pierce County had a total of 259 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 199,735 cases and 2,879 deaths, up from 195,554 cases on Friday.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 53,282 cases and 912 deaths. Snohomish County has 17,942 cases and 306 deaths. Yakima County has 15,548 cases and 294 deaths. Pierce County has 21,134 cases.

All counties in Washington have cases.

