Need to use a computer? Mid-Columbia Libraries opening for limited walk-in services

Most branches of the Mid-Columbia Libraries now are letting customers through their doors for some limited computer use, the library system said Thursday.

Branches previously opened only for curbside pickup of reserved materials.

Mid-Columbia Libraries is calling its expansion of available services during the COVID pandemic “Curbside Plus,” and in addition to using computers people may copy, print and scan documents.

The libraries already will print copies of pages sent to the library for curbside pickup, with a daily limit of five pages for free.

The main branch is open for walk-in computer and related services from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays, noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. The service also is available 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays, with that time reserved for those at high risk from the coronavirus.

The main branch is at 1620 S. Union St. in Kennewick.

Hours for walk-in service at other branches vary, and are posted along with curbside pickup hours at midcolumbialibraries.org. The West Richland and Othello branches are not yet offering any walk-in service but plan to do so soon.

Those using the walk-in service will be required to wear face masks, social distance and have limits on computer time. Computers are sanitized frequently.