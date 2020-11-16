300 attended superspreader wedding in Eastern WA. Officials trying to notify guests

Public health officials are warning people of a superspreader event earlier this month in Eastern Washington.

More than 17 people in Grant County have been diagnosed with COVID-19 after attending a wedding at a private location near Ritzville north of the Tri-Cities on Nov. 7.

People who attended the wedding have been linked to two subsequent outbreaks.

The Grant County Health District is concerned that it cannot reach all of the more than 300 people who attended the wedding from many communities.

Details of the wedding have not been made public, but the health district is recommending that if you were a guest at the wedding that you self-quarantine through Saturday, Nov. 21.

Following Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement Sunday of tighter restrictions, wedding ceremonies in Washington state are limited to no more than 30 people and indoor wedding receptions are prohibited.

Wedding organizers should be keeping a log of those who attend ceremonies and retaining it for at least two weeks. The information could be critical to saving lives, according to the health district.