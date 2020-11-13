Benton COVID infection rates outpacing Franklin County. Another death reported

The COVID new case rate now tops 400 in both Benton and Franklin counties for cases per 100,000 people over two weeks.

Benton County’s case rate is now higher than Franklin County’s rate, with Benton at 411 cases per 100,000 over two weeks and Franklin County’s rate at 405.

Just two months ago it looked likely that Benton County’s case rate would drop to 75, but that was before a sharp rise in new cases.

The case rate data reported on Friday was compiled through Nov. 6, with a lag time as cases are backdated to when people first started showing symptoms, when possible.

The state Department of Health set 75 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks as the number at which reopening K-12 schools is considered high risk.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

However, Dr. Amy Person, the health officer for Benton and Franklin counties, has said that some limited school reopening is possible at higher case rates if COVID safety and sanitation guidelines are strictly followed.

COVID death

The second local death of the week from complications of COVID-19 was reported on Friday.

A Benton County man in his 80s died. He was at risk of a severe case of COVID because of his age, but had no know underlying health conditions that have been linked to severe cases.

His death brings total deaths of local residents due to the coronavirus to 193, including 130 residents of Benton County and 63 residents of Franklin County.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Testing influences cases

The number of new cases reported on Friday for the two counties did drop sharply on Friday to the lowest daily count of the month to date.

After new daily cases averaged 132 over the past two days in the Tri-Cities area, the number of new cases reported Friday dropped to 44.

Reports are based on positive COVID test results reported to the Benton Franklin Health District.

It puts the average number of cases for the week at 122 per day.

That compares to an average of 82 new cases per day last week and 42 a day the week before that. Local cases are reported on a weekly schedule from the weekend through Friday.

The lower new case numbers reported Friday — 30 in Benton County and 14 in Franklin County — likely are due in large part to both free drive-thru testing sites in Pasco being closed on Veterans Day.

Wednesday is one of two days a week the site near the Columbia Basin College campus is closed and the Washington National Guard members who staff the HAPO Center site had Veterans Day off.

More than 1,100 tests were done when the two sites opened on Thursday, said Kathleen Clary-Cooke, spokeswoman for the Benton Franklin Health District.

The site on Argent Road by CBC did a record collection of 840 samples for testing and the HAPO site collected 285 samples. It is too soon for those test results to be completed and reported to the health district.

On Friday the HAPO site closed early because of the wind, but the site near CBC remained open.

Hospital patients

Public health officials have been watching hospital data closely, fearing that they may see more COVID patients due to the overall increase in cases this month.

On Friday 33 patients were being treated for COVID, or suspected COVID with test results pending, at local hospitals. That’s in line with number seen over the past two weeks.

The accounted for about 9% of all patients at hospitals in Richland, Kennewick, Pasco and Prosser hospitals.

COVID and holidays

Public health officials suspected there could be a winter spike in COVID cases.

“Unfortunately it is showing up a little earlier than we had wished for,” said Dr. Amy Person in an interview for the Columbia Basin Badger Club and the Benton Franklin Community Health Alliance.

“It seems like Halloween was the holiday that triggered a lot of transmission,” she said.

With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, people need to think about what they are prepared to do to keep their families safe, she said.

People are weary of the steps needed to keep the coronavirus from spreading, she said.

But steps like wearing masks, maintaining six feet of space from nonhousehold members and staying home when sick do work to limit the spread of the virus, she said.

Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 3,345 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths on Thursday.

The numbers represent two days’ worth of data. State offices were closed Wednesday for Veterans Day.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 123,356 cases and 2,507 deaths, up from 120,011 cases and 2,482 deaths Tuesday. Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Thirty-one people with confirmed COVID-19 cases were admitted to Washington state hospitals on Oct. 24, the most recent date with complete data. Average daily hospitalizations peaked in early April at 78.

On Nov. 1, the most recent date with complete data, 6,553 specimens were collected statewide, with 7.8% testing positive. The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 5.1%. More than 2.6 million tests have been conducted in Washington.

The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

King County continues to have the highest case numbers in Washington, with 32,473 cases and 838 deaths. Yakima County is second, with 12,303 cases and 281 deaths. Pierce is close behind with cases at 12,296 and 244 deaths, according to the state’s tally.

Spokane County ranks fourth for cases and Snohomish ranks fifth.

Benton is sixth, with Clark County now edging out Franklin County for the sixth most cases, according to the most recent statewide data reported on Thursday.

If Benton and Franklin counties are considered together, they would rank fifth, behind Spokane County.

All counties in Washington have cases. Seven counties have case counts of fewer than 100, including Columbia with 23.

For the past seven days, Washington had a case rate of 16.2 per 100,000 people. The national rate for the same period is 38.2 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. North Dakota has the highest rate in the United States, at 175.5. Vermont is the lowest, at 6.1.

There have been more than 10 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 242,577 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Thursday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation, although some other countries have higher rates based on population.

More than 1.2 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 52 million.