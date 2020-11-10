Here are the COVID-19 cases and deaths confirmed Tuesday for Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 1,441 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths on Tuesday.

Pierce County reported 156 cases Tuesday and one new death. Pierce County has a total of 204 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 120,011 cases and 2,482 deaths, up from 118,570 cases and 2,460 deaths Monday. Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Thirty-eight people with confirmed COVID-19 cases were admitted to Washington state hospitals on Oct. 22, the most recent date with complete data. Average daily hospitalizations peaked in early April at 78.

On Oct. 30, the most recent date with complete data, 18,396 specimens were collected statewide, with 5.8% testing positive. The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 4.9%. More than 2.6 million tests have been conducted in Washington.

The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 31,497 cases and 829 deaths. Yakima County is second, with 12,270 cases and 284 deaths. Pierce is third with cases at 11,769, according to the state’s tally.

All counties in Washington have cases. Eight counties have case counts of fewer than 100.

For the past seven days, Washington had a case rate of 17.5 per 100,000 people. The national rate for the same period is 34.6 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. North Dakota has the highest rate in the United States, at 172.1. Vermont is the lowest, at 4.5.

There have been more than 10 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 239,598 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 1.2 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 51 million.