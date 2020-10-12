Coronavirus
Mid-Columbia woman in her 30s dies of COVID. She had no other health issues
A Mid-Columbia woman in her 30s has died from complications of COVID-19, the Grant County Health District reported on Monday.
The woman, a resident of Mattawa in Eastern Washington, had no known underlying health conditions.
“This is a sad reminder that COVID-19 can affect anyone, of any age,” the health district said in its announcement.
To date in the Tri-Cities area the youngest people to die from infection with the coronavirus have been in their 40s.
The risk of a severe case of COVID-19 increases if people are 60 or older or have underlying health conditions, such as heart disease, lung disease, obesity or diabetes.
There have been 24 deaths caused by COVID-19 in Grant County, according to the health district there. Benton and Franklin counties have had 186 deaths.
