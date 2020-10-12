Struggling to reopen. Private Tri-Cities clubs want to be a ‘lifesaver’ again for seniors

The coronavirus pandemic forced the Eagles club in Kennewick to mothball its building seven months ago and it’s still closed.

Tom Throndsen, president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2485, has been brainstorming ways to reopen safely in the same way that taverns, restaurants and gyms have complied with COVID restrictions.

“Reopening for a private club is extremely difficult,” he said.

The Eagles organization touts itself as a nonprofit that makes life more desirable by promoting peace, prosperity, gladness and hope.

“The Eagles’ concept is people helping people,” he told the Herald.

Trouble is the club is not able to currently help members who rely on it for getting out of the house, socializing and dancing.

The reader board at the Kennewick Eagles club at 115 N. Fruitland St. in Kennewick announces a pending reopening after being shutdown during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

At age 66, Throndsen says he is the kid of the group.

The majority of Eagles club members are senior citizens, many with health conditions that put them at a higher risk of suffering more severely from COVID-19.

Throndsen joined the club 30 years ago after a divorce left him a single parent, and he began attending Parents Without Partners groups at an Eagles club.

“The Eagles welcomed me in,” he said. “They threw out the lifesaver when I was in need.”

Now he’s looking for a way to help others.

Bar manager Donna Totten, left, and club president Tom Throndsen work together cleaning and polishing the floors in the annex the private club has performed extensive cleaning and updating of their buildings during the shutdown because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The club is close to reopening under the current modified plan in place in Benton County. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Paying the bills

The Eagles organization owns the land and the two buildings at 115 N. Fruitland St. so there is no rent to pay.

Also, the hot water has been turned off, as well as the gas, cable TV and garbage service, but there are still expenses to pay, including a sizable insurance bill because they operate commercially as a bar, as well as a venue rental.

The club could open if the Eagles board could find a way to fit within reopening guidelines, such as serving food with the beer and wine.

“The health department has been awesome in giving us a lot of options,” he said. “But my senior members aren’t interested,” he said.

Throndsen says they aren’t typically there to eat or drink — dancing is what they love.

Dozens of expired bottles and cans of beer, soda and juices have been set aside on table inside the Kennewick Eagles club for disposal. The products were left unused after state government mandates closed much of the economy because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s one of the financial losses the private club is suffering because of the shutdown. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Members like to come down to dance, bring their families and socialize — all risky activities, according to health officials.

“In my mind, people are going to opt to stay safe and stay away from the groups,” Throndsen said.

Pasco Eagles open

The Pasco Eagles club has reopened at 2829 W. Sylvester St., but with limited hours. And no dancing is allowed, according to its Facebook page.

On Friday and Saturday late afternoons and evenings this month it’s serving dinners and the bar is open. Sunday also has limited hours, on some days featuring Seahawks and Cowboys games and on other Sundays serving breakfasts and drinks. The kitchen also is open Monday evenings.

In Kennewick, Throndsen continues to work closely with the Benton Franklin Health District on creating a workable plan that will bring in revenue and create a safe space for those who do want to come grab a bite to eat — and socialize a bit.

“So we’re delayed a little bit in reopening, but we are working on a plan and we will get there,” he said.

“We are targeting to open next month,” he said. “I don’t know if it will work. I flat don’t know.”