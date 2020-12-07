‘Listening to yourself.’ Kadlec leader named a top African American health professional

Gary Richberg works everyday to overcome stereotypes and prejudices for people of color in the medical field.

“Despite the prejudice that I have experienced in my life, the preconceptions that people have for you, the racism that I think every African American at some point experiences, you have to overcome,” said the director of Surgery Centers at Kadlec Clinic in Richland. “And my goal was to overcome any challenge that was before me.”

Becker’s Healthcare has recognized Richberg, 57, as one of the top African American leaders to know in the health care industry.

Richberg became director in January 2020 after working as the administrator of Pacific Rim Outpatient Surgery Center in Bellingham for over 13 years.

“I’m glad that diversity is being recognized in health care because normally, typically you don’t see that,” he said.

The challenging part about being Black in the medical field, Richberg said, is overcoming preconceptions.

“It’s more important that I overcome and advance and make myself better,” he said.

Richberg says he draws from the example set by Martin Luther King Jr. whose willpower, dedication and drive to overcome the challenges in his life inspire Richberg to continue pushing himself to be better.

“I’ve never seen anybody succeed on hate,” he said.

Richberg overcomes challenges daily managing the ambulatory surgery centers.

“A typical day … is ensuring quality patient care is being delivered each and every time, each and every touch, and I’m committed to that,” he said.

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of diversity in health care.

According to the CDC, cases in Black or African American people are 1.4 times higher than that of their white counterparts. Black people also are nearly 4 times more likely to be hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19 and three times more likely to die.

Richberg says the African American community in the Tri-Cities has not been impacted as severely as much larger urban areas. Here, the pandemic has hit the Latino community the hardest.

“I think the message is to continue to wear your mask, wash your hands and practice safety and safe distancing,” Richberg said.

When it comes to encouraging other young people going into the medical field, particularly from the African American community, Richberg says that students should believe in themselves and their dreams.

Falling into the trap of stereotypes that prevent minorities from advancing is the most harmful thing, he said, encouraging students to follow their own vision for their future.

“That’s the most harmful thing — not listening to yourself but listening to others,” he said.

Richberg is grateful to work with Kadlec and its affiliate, Providence St. Joseph Health, where he has seen a real commitment to diversity.

“A key thing is how do we ensure that people who don’t look like us from a race standpoint feel included and I think that Providence and Kadlec have done an outstanding job in addressing those issues,” he said.

As Richberg approaches one year spent in Tri-Cities, he is reflecting on the year and looking ahead to new endeavors. He is currently working on earning his DNP, or doctorate of nursing practice, by 2022.

“The constant need to improve oneself doesn’t stop at a certain point,” Richberg said.