How to stay safe in really hot weather

Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion introduces the “MyPlate, MyWins” video series that shows how small changes to what you eat and drink add up. Whether at home or on-the-go, MyPlate can help you find a h
The Centers for Disease Control's Wednesday update on the romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak says the sick count has added 18 people since Friday, for a total of 53 in 16 states. And there's a high hospitalization rate.
Springtime brings sunshine and warm breezes – but also misery for millions of Americans who suffer from seasonal allergies. Lily Pien, M.D., explains how being prepared can put you on the road to relief.
Although vaccines have nearly eliminated this once common childhood disease in the U.S., mumps is still a concern throughout much of the undeveloped world, and has had several recent outbreaks stateside. Carrie Bohenick, MD, a pediatrician at Akro
Some parts of the country are seeing dangerously high temperatures, and as the mercury rises, so does the risk of heat-related illness. An emergency department doctor has tips on how to stay safe in the heat.
The Department of Energy is testing a new model for clean energy research and development (R&D) through a program called Cyclotron Road. The goal is to support scientific R&D that is still too risky for private‐sector investment, and too applied f
Mark Curp set the world record in the half-marathon in 1985 and retained the American record for the following 22 years. After a diagnosis of lymphoma, Curp is in remission and is returning to running.
Donna Jackson discovered her talent for running later in life, after getting a puppy that needed exercise each morning. Now, at 65-years-old, she's running in the Boston Marathon. Watch her early morning training session in Tacoma's Vassault Park
Seasonal allergies can leave you with a cough, itchy and runny eyes and stuffed up nose. For many with pollen or grass allergies, spring and summer can be uncomfortable. Mayo Clinic allergist Dr. Nancy Ott says over-the-counter remedies such as an
The Music & Memory program is the subject of a documentary “Alive Inside,” which shows how music therapy can ease the suffering of people with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Dan Cohen, a New York social worker, created the program in hopes that