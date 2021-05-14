Tri-Cities Les Schwab tire center getting $1.3 million makeover

Les Schwab Tire Center on West Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick is undergoing a $1.3 million makeover. The company installed a temporary building to help customers while the interior is being gutted and remodeled, a company employee told the Herald. The vehicle bays are being moved to the east side of the building and will be enclosed. The facility also will be painted and parking will be added. The project at 4110 W. Clearwater is scheduled to be finished by the fall. Tri-City Herald

