Richland specialty kitchen storefront closes after nearly 45 years

Customers shop for gift baskets and stocking stuffers at Ariel Gourmet & Gifts in Richland in December 2006. The decades-old speciality store in The Parkway closed its doors in February and moved to online sales only. Tri-City Herald file

A gourmet kitchen store where Tri-Citians have found specialty gadgets and treats for more than 40 years has shut its storefront.

Ariel Gourmet and Gifts, a fixture in The Parkway in Richland since 1977, permanently closed its doors last month.

Instead, owner Joy Slone has switched to selling some of her inventory online at ariel-gourmet.com.

She couldn’t be reached this week on how the COVID pandemic closures factored in her decision or whether an increasing number of discount home stores took its toll

Slone bought the store from Ellen Hunter in 2014.

Ariel Gourmet and Gifts closed its storefront at The Parkway in Richland in February and moved to an online sale only format. The Ariel online store continues to offer items such as the high-end Le Creuset line of kitchen items.

Ariel Gourmet has long been a supporter and purveyor of locally made products, including wines such as Sleeping Dog Wines, as well Chukar Cherries, Baum’s chocolates and numerous spices and sauces.

Ariel was the first retail outlet to sell Pasta Mama’s products in 1986 — which was recently purchased and revived by the owners of Grace Kitchen.

The shop had hard to find kitchen wares such as the high-end Le Creuset brand as well as popular gift items.

Slone’s website offers some of the same items, such as graphic cocktail napkins, aprons, kitchen gadgets, oils and vinegars and a selection of pots, pans and bakeware.