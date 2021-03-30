Multi-million, high-end waterfront Pasco complex ready to add more apartments

The Columbia at River Walk Apartments in Pasco are ready to start adding more units to the complex. Tri-City Herald

The developers of a multi-million Pasco apartment complex in a former industrial area are ready to welcome their first residents — just as it begins the next phase of construction.

The Columbia at River Walk Luxury Apartments at 2120 W. A St. received a certificate of occupancy Friday for its first 60-unit building.

The city of Pasco gave the go-ahead to Zepgon Investments for the first $7 million phase in December 2019, according to city documents.

Now, the $5.5 million second phase will include a three-story building with 48 more apartments.

When finished, Columbia at River Walk will have 288 units.

Amenities include granite counter tops, washers and dryers in each unit and vinyl plank flooring. And the overall community has a heated pool, cybercafe and dedicated dog park.

Perhaps its biggest drawing point is the location, close to the path that meanders along the Columbia River.

Also, building permits worth $784,000 have been approved for a 3,440-square-foot clubhouse and office.

The apartments will range in size from 820-square-foot one bedroom, one bath units to three-bedrooms with two baths with 1,250 square feet.

Three-bedroom units currently rent for about $1,700 and two-bedroom apartments for $1,500.

The Columbia at River Walk Apartments in Pasco are entering their second phase of construction. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

The complex sits in a former industrial area between the blue bridge and cable bridge, just south of the Crazy Moose Casino.

Looking with a bird’s-eye view, the complex is on 2.5 acre section of what essentially is a 12-acre triangle of mostly undeveloped land with the corner meeting along West A Street and 20th Avenue.

Zepgon is the development group for the owners of Generation Plastering of Pasco and Tri-Cities Engineering.

There is a mix of ownership between Zepgon Investments — headed by Jesse Zepeda the president of Generation Plastering and ZZP LLC — led by Rigo Rangel of Tri-Cities Engineering.

The land was rezoned high-residential in 2018 after Rangel petitioned the city for the change.

Neither the project owners and apartment managers could be reached about the project and their other plans for the area.

Other projects

▪ Grandridge Safe Storage at 8122 W. Grandridge Bvld. in Kennewick is a $4.3 million storage unit facility in Kennewick being built by TMT Homes.

When done, it will have 11 buildings, according to city documents..

The units on Grandridge Boulevard will be behind At Home Goods near the Fairfield Inn by Marriott and Nouveau Day Spa.

▪ Excalibur Auto Group, 8201 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick is expanding. An additional $550,000 shop is adding six more bays for auto service.