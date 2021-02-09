Business

62 lose their jobs after massive fire destroys potato processing plant

By Tri-City Herald staff

Warden, WA

The Washington Potato Co. laid off 62 workers following a fire Jan. 21 that caused a third of the town of Warden to be evacuated.

The layoffs, which are permanent, took effect Friday, according to the Washington state Employment Security Department.

The company declined Monday to comment on the decision.

Washington Potato Co. produces dehydrated potato flakes and flours and blanched and roasted potatoes.

The fire started early the evening of Jan. 21 and was under control the next morning in the Grant County town between Moses Lake and Othello, about 50 miles north of Pasco.

Residents who had been evacuated for fear that a large ammonia tank could explode were allowed to return to their homes then.

