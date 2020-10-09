Moore Mansion sells for $2.7 million. What’s next for this 112-year-old Tri-Cities landmark

“Are you insane?!” was Sandrine King’s first reaction to the multi-million-dollar price of a property her real estate agent was pitching for her business.

She had long wanted to own a wedding venue inspired by her grandfather’s hotel business and father’s restaurants. And her own background in interior design.

She had been considering orchards and other properties, but she felt they had too much red tape involved.

Then her agent told her of a turn-key property with everything she’d need to open right away.

“He wouldn’t tell me where the property was,” King recalled. “But I went to sleep and woke up in the middle of the night and thought, ‘What if it’s the Moore Mansion?’ “

After two nights of fitful sleep, waking up wondering if it was the historic Tri-Cities landmark, King decided to go for it.

She and Lisette Conde, a friend of 20-plus years, became business partners and bought the mansion for $2.7 million from Debra and Brad Peck, a Franklin County commissioner.

The Moore Mansion was built in 1908 along the Columbia River by James A. Moore, the builder and developer behind Seattle’s Capitol Hill. The iconic mansion had a storied history before nearly being destroyed by fire in 2001.

The Moore Mansion, a Pasco landmark along the Columbia River, burns in May 2001 as firefighters spray water on flames shooting through the roof. The vintage building was heavily damaged in the three-alarm blaze. Tri-City Herald file

The Pecks bought and restored the historic Pasco mansion in 2004, days before a judge’s deadline ordering it to be torn down or be overhauled They paid $267,000 in the sale.

The Pecks spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on the restoration, added onto the property and turned it into a well-loved event center, primarily for weddings.

Next steps

The sale closed in March just as the coronavirus pandemic was starting its rapid spread and businesses were being ordered to close.

“The sellers were ready. The loan was ready. We had sold our house,” King said. So, she knew they had to move forward.

Soon she moved into the Moore Mansion with her husband Thomas, a pathologist, and their twin sons who turn 7 this week.

Sandrine King, left, and Lisette Conde, new co-owners of the Moore Mansion, sit on the recently refurbished original curved seating near the bay windows in the living room of the historic building along the Columbia River in Pasco. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Because of the pandemic, they’ve had only about a half-dozen wedding ceremonies all summer since most couples wanted to postpone until next summer so they could invite more people.

They’ve also missed out on revenue opportunities from other events such as proms and homecoming parties.

“The ideal is having events every weekend,” she said. “If we had a Friday and Saturday event for six months we could survive.”

King said they aren’t yet operating at a profit but have savings to keep going for now.

They still need to keep the lights on and pay the mortgage, she said.

Reconstruction continues April 22, 2005, on the Moore Mansion in Pasco as workers prepare to weatherproof the decking. A fire in 2001 severely damaged the iconic home. File Tri-City Herald

Party options

King is exploring all options to expand the business.

The inside of the mansion will be opening to small gatherings, including baby showers, birthday parties, anniversary parties as Washington’s COVID guidelines and capacity allows.

The pavilion on the lawn will be getting an upgrade in time for winter.

An enclosure is being added along with custom-designed doors and a heater to create a space for gatherings — such as family dinners — with a view of the river.

And photographers will be able to rent the space by the hour for photo shoots, as well.

Hands-on projects

When the King family moved in, Sandrine King had plans to hire a gardener, housekeeper and someone for maintenance. Instead, she says they are doing it all themselves.

At the same time they are learning to run a business, King has been helping her two sons adjust from having a stay-at-home mom to a mother who is working 50 to 60 hours a week and managing their school work, as well as learning how to mow, change the sprinklers and other odd jobs.

While Conde steps in as often as she can, she also works full time in the medical field, King said.

“Emotionally, there has been a lot thrown at me at the same time,” King said.

She attributes her success so far — and part of her sanity — to the Pecks.

She said the couple has stayed highly involved to help ensure a smooth transition, such as explaining the quirks of a 112-year-old home and getting down and dirty to help her plant nearly 1,000 flowers in the spring.

“(The Pecks) have really been our family that we don’t have here,” she said. “They’ve been so gracious and helpful.”