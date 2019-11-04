Raising the roof for a new Richland Grocery Outlet

Construction workers install panels on the roof of the new Grocery Outlet store being built at the Vintner Square shopping development in Richland.

The California discount grocery chain’s building permit says the value of the project is $1.65 million.

The permit is for an 18,000-square-foot store at 2901 Queensgate.

The chain also has stores near downtown Kennewick and on Road 68 in Pasco.

