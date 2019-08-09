Here’s what’s moving into the old Toys R Us location in Kennewick

How to keep trick-or-treaters safe on Halloween Take a minute to view these simple tips to keep you and your family stay safe while trick-or-treating. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a minute to view these simple tips to keep you and your family stay safe while trick-or-treating.

The largest seasonal Halloween retailer in the world is setting up shop in the old Toys R Us building outside the Columbia Center Mall.

Spirit Halloween plans to open Aug. 10, just over 80 days before Halloween. It will be the only one in the Tri-Cities.

However, it will not be there permanently.

Spirit Halloween operates on a seasonal basis, typically taking over vacant stores with a temporary three-month lease from August to November. The mall location will close Nov. 3.

Before this, Spirit Halloween resided on Canal Drive for years, but it needed more space, so it has decided to take up shop in the 38,000-square-foot building.

The space will be stocked with all things spooky, including costumes, wigs, animatronics, props, decor and accessories.

It operates seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. As it gets closer to Halloween night, the store hours will be extended.

The new location is also hiring, and you can apply at work4spirit.com.

Elsewhere inside and near the mall, work is continuing on the Forever 21 and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

There are about seven other empty spots in the mall, with Auntie Anne’s and Hollister undergoing remodels.