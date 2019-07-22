Did Equifax expose your data? You can apply for part of a $600 million settlement

Crooks took your identity from Equifax. Here’s what the FTC says you need to do. The Equifax hack has left over 143 million Americans vulnerable to identity theft. Here are five steps the Federal Trade Commission suggests you take in the wake of the data breach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Equifax hack has left over 143 million Americans vulnerable to identity theft. Here are five steps the Federal Trade Commission suggests you take in the wake of the data breach.

Millions of people whose personal data was compromised by the credit-monitoring company Equifax can now get money from a $600 million settlement states reached with the credit reporting bureau, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s office announced Monday.

California and other states sued Equifax, arguing the credit agency exposed personal information of 147 million customers. Compromised data includes customer names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and some driver’s license numbers, according to Becerra’s office.

About 15 million Californians were affected, the largest share from any state, Becerra’s office said.

Customers’ data was compromised in a cyberattack from mid-May through July 2017, but the company only announced the breach in September of that year. Neither the company nor government agencies have disclosed who was behind the data breach, but “state-sponsored” hackers are suspected, said TiTi Nguyen, the lead California Department of Justice attorney on the case.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security told Equifax to install a critical fix for part of its software, but the company failed to and did not discover the cyberattack until four months after hackers breached the system, Nguyen said at a Monday news conference.

The settlement requires the company to give $425 million to affected customers, pay $175 million in penalties to states and make security improvements.

It’s the largest data breach settlement ever, said Stacey Schesser, supervising deputy attorney general for consumer affairs.

Becerra’s office will receive $18.7 million to litigate future consumer protection cases as part of the state penalty payments.

Those whose data was extracted must be on the lookout for fraud and identity theft for the rest of their lives, Becerra said. He noted that Equifax is one of only three credit agencies in the U.S., and that customers don’t have a say in whether those agencies collect their data.

“These companies have an obligation to protect your and my private information,” he said at the Monday news conference. “If they collect it, they must protect it.”

Customers affected by the breach can seek cash reimbursement for time or money spent trying to fight or avoid fraud. The $425 million will also cover some reimbursement for Equifax credit monitoring and identity theft protection subscriptions.

Affected customers can also sign up for free credit monitoring services for up to 10 years or cash to cover a different credit monitoring service.

Equifax customers can learn more about the agreement on online at http://www.equifaxbreachsettlement.com or by calling the settlement administrator at 833-759-2982.

Equifax CEO Mark W. Begor said the company is committed to protecting customers’ data in the future. In addition to the settlement money, Equifax is spending $1.25 billion on a “technology and security investment program,” Begor said.