New powder coating business fills hole in market

Great American Powder Coating and Eco-Blasting has opened at 1620 E. Salt Flat St., in Pasco.

The business offers large-scale powder coating and blasting capabilities to serve the agriculture, manufacturing, fencing and construction markets. It also caters to local automotive restoration hobbyists.

The business formed in partnership with Richard Bogert and Cathy Bogert of the Bogert Group of Companies, with Nick Shmeck and Will Rencehausen running daily operations.

Great American provides a full line of services, from preparation to final coating. Most projects can be completed within three to five days, it said.

Follow the business on Facebook @GreatAmericanPowdercoating.