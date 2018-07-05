Costco food court is dumping the Polish dog, but here's what to expect on the menu

While many Costco customers are probably saddened by news that the wholesale warehouse plans to remove Polish hot dogs from its food court menu, the changes will offer up some healthier choices.
According to a story Thursday by the Seattle Times, Costco is planning to tweak its grab-and-go lineup.
Other than losing the Polish dog, the Issaquah-based retail giant is being tight-lipped at the corporate level about exactly what changes to expect, according to the Times. But don't fear, the $1.50 hot dog combo that includes a soda is not expected to go anywhere.
According to the Times, Costco sold 137 million of those combos last year — no word on how many of those were purchased with Canadian Loonies at the Bellingham location, but it's got to be a sizable percentage.
AOL.com reported Sunday that two new vegetarian items are expected for some Costco locations: an acai bowl and an al pastor salad.
And for those of you who still need a Polish dog fix, Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti told the Times it would still be sold in bulk.
So, besides what the reworked food court menu will look like, what are the best-kept secrets of Costco fare?
Business Insider went to the source in a May 7 article, and among the surprising secrets from employees were:
▪ You don't always need to be a member to hit the food court.
▪ Yes, Costco employees actually eat there.
▪ Some employee can tell you which wines pair nicely with Costco food items.
▪ Food is actually fresher when you wait in line.
▪ There is a pound of cheese used in the cheese pizza.
A pound of cheese?
But it makes you wonder, how healthy are the samplings at the Costco food court? Thankfully — or regrettably, depending how you look at it — the folks at fitbit.com collected the nutrition information and compiled it in one helpful location. Here are some of the highlights:
▪ Berry sundae: 480 calories and 107 grams of carbohydrates.
▪ Chicken bake: 770 calories, including 2,470 milligrams of sodium.
▪ Combo pizza slice: 760 calories, 1,940 milligrams of sodium.
▪ Hot dog combo: 960 calories, 32 grams of fat, 1,550 milligrams of sodium.
▪ Polish sausage: 970 calories, 32 grams of fat, 1,560 milligrams of sodium.
Which food choices are worth it? Again, going to the employees, Business Insider in a June 16 story found the favorite choices of those collecting a Costco paycheck include: pizza, hot dog-soda combo, bratwurst, churros, sausages, chilli, frozen treats, berry smoothie, mocha freeze, turkey provolone sandwiches, chicken bake and, of obviously, the free samples.
Hmmm, no Caesar salads?
