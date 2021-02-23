Blueberry grower near Tri-Cities to pay $350,000 for worker rape, harassment claims

A Burbank blueberry grower must pay $350,000 to settle a lawsuit over a former supervisor’s alleged rape and sexual harassment of female employees.





The Washington State Attorney General’s complaint against Great Columbia Berry Farms just outside of Tri-Cities claimed that Jose Luis Contreras Ramirez raped at least one female worker, sexually harassed several others and retaliated against those who spoke out.

The AG’s office said Monday company officials knew or should have known about Contreras Ramirez’s conduct but did nothing to address or stop his behavior.

As part of the agreement, the company agreed never to rehire Contreras Ramirez and barred him from their property.

The Great Columbia Berry Farms denies all allegations but agreed to the discrimination settlement. The money will go directly to four women Contreras is accused of harassing.

“Companies that know or should know that powerful managers are harassing and assaulting their employees, but do nothing to stop it, bear responsibility,” Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in Monday’s announcement. “Agricultural workers deserve to be heard — and they deserve a safe work environment free from abuse.”

In addition, the company must create anti-discrimination and anti-retaliation policies and training.

Great Columbia Berry Farms, a Burbank blueberry grower, must pay $350,000 to settle a lawsuit in civil damages over a former supervisor’s alleged rape and sexual harassment of female employees. Tri-City Herald file

Sexual advances

Contreras oversaw operations at the 136-acre blueberry farm from 2012 until his arrest for sexual assault in October 2019.

The state’s lawsuit claimed that he was pervasive in making unwelcome sexual advances including demands for sex, inappropriate touching and raped an employee at least twice.

The state complaint also said he fired at least three women who told him to stop making unwelcome advances and demands for sex.

One of Contreras Ramirez’s former employees, who worked at the farm for 10 seasons, reported that he raped her twice, while she was working, said the AG’s Office. After the assaults, he sent her to work in isolated areas of the farm, made her fix her own work equipment and work extra hours.

She was afraid she would lose her job if she reported him because he had fired her in the past for refusing his advances, though she was later able to get her job back, said the AG.

Another former employee, who worked at the farm on-and-off for nearly 10 years, reported that Contreras Ramirez subjected her to constant harassment and threatened her with assault and harm to her family if she told anyone about it, said the AG. He fired her after she shouted at him to stop the harassment.

Contreras Ramirez was charged in 2019 with two counts of second-degree rape, harassment and indecent exposure, according to the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin.

On Nov. 2, 2020, he pleaded guilty to three counts of felony assault, according to a release from the state. He was sentenced to about six months with credit for time served and was released with a year of probation.

Great Columbia Berry Farms also was among a number of berry farmers sued by the state’s labor board over fair labor and wage violations in 2013.

That case was settled in 2016 with payment of back wages to employees.