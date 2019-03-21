Getting a scoop on the canals

Workers from South Columbia Basin Irrigation District work to clear about six feet of drifted snow from a feeder canal off Taylor Flats Road about 15 miles north of Pasco in Franklin County.
Longtime resident Geraldine Merrill, who has lived next to the ditch for 40 years, says she can’t remember ever seeing the irrigation canals so clogged with snow.
The workers are scrambling to prepare for a tentative April 3 start of irrigation season. Watch a drone video at: tricityherald.com/video
