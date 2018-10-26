Stabilization of Tunnel 2 at Plutonium Uranium Extraction Facility begins
Stabilization activities inside Tunnel 2 at the Plutonium Uranium Extraction (PUREX) Facility in Hanford, Wash. are approximately 14 percent complete. Since Oct. 1, 2018, crews have placed 5,400 cubic yards of grout to fill the 1,688-ft.-long tunnel.
The political frenzy is heightening over a so-called migrant caravan heading toward the U. S., but who are the people making the grueling journey? We spent 24 hours with a family as they trekked through Mexico for an up-close view of what’s at stake.
10-year-old Ricky "Ryon" Willis and his mom were killed by her boyfriend on Oct. 21, 2018, according to police. The child YouTuber said he was 'going places' just two weeks before they died. Here's a look back at some of his last — and best — videos.
If you think you — or your child — has been poisoned, it's easy to get immediate help online at webpoisoncontrol.org. But be sure to call 911 immediately if someone collapses, has a seizure, has trouble breathing, or can't be awakened.
Alejandra Martínez, one of the thousands of Central American migrants who are trying to reach the U.S. border, shows one of the shelters in Tapachula, Mexico. They are waiting for a transit permit that will allow them to continue.
New York police responded to reports of a suspicious package in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan on October 25, 2018. It's unclear if the report is related to pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats.
Utah state senator Jim Dabakis tries marijuana for the first time outside a Las Vegas dispensary. Later, in a Facebook video, he said he felt "a little high" but added, "It's not that big a deal." Utah votes Nov. 6 on legalizing medical marijuana.
Suspicious devices were sent to several locations in New York, including Time Warner Center, home to CNN’s New York offices, and the home of Hillary Clinton. Another package was addressed to former president Barack Obama.
Courthouse security footage shows Lewis County Judge R.W. Buzzard chase after two inmates who attempted to escape his courtroom in Chehalis, Wash., on Oct. 16, 2018. The judge grabs one escapee just as he’s primed to exit the building.
