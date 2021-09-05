Remember Labor Day. Our collective memories feed the soul

Our annual calendars are filled with certain days for remembrance including some that are designated by presidential proclamation as “national observance” days.

Here a just a few of many national days: January 16 - Religious Freedom. February 1 – Slavery Freedom. March 2 - Reading. April 21 - Holocaust. May 7 - Prayer. June 14 - Children. July 4 - Independence. August 26 - Women’s Equality. September 28 - Good Neighbor. October 24 - United Nations. November 11 - Veterans. December 10 - Human Rights.

The common theme of every chosen day, week or month of observation is “REMEMBER.”

Each special observance calls us to not forget about something deemed of great importance to most if not all Americans.

Of course, as with most important things, we also eventually find a way to be playful with it. Witness National Anisette Day on July 2 and National Get Funky Day on Oct. 5.

On Monday we remember Labor Day.

Such calls to remember are ancient. The great religious traditions urge adherents to bring to mind the acts or pronouncements of faith, mercy, courage, unity, hope, endurance, and so forth.

The act of remembering is meant to stimulate renewed conviction and desired behavior. The actions of remembering, “celebrating,” may include rituals, readings, music, dance, feasts, art and even worship events. A lot of energy goes into remembering (think “reunion”).

It is no wonder, then, that forgetting is feared. Whether the memory of one or of a nation, forgetting threatens the uniqueness, the integrity, the viability of a revered value or virtue or valor.

Amnesia and dementia are dread diseases that eat away at the essence of persons and peoples, of principles and progeny. To forget, to be absent-minded, to lack recall is no small thing.

If something treasured is forgotten, did it even exist? Did it even matter? And of course some personal and social memory is selective—driven by self-interest.

And so, we proclaim far and wide and over and over, “Never forget!” “Remember _____!” “Do this in remembrance.”

Collective memory feeds the soul and meaning of any group.

Closer to home, we nod together over recollections happy and sad (and then grumble and curse about “CRS”: can’t remember ... stuff!). As personal memory fails acutely or chronically it may be accompanied by anxiety, fear and shame—as if it is a character flaw.

Let’s agree that memory makes a vital difference. The arts, sciences and humanities all depend on memory and memories. The purpose of literature and history is to aid recollection of previous thoughts.

Without memories, we could not accomplish our activities of daily living. Worse, without memories, we would not know who we are, whose we are, and how and why we do what we do. If we had no memories, even the movie “Groundhog Day” wouldn’t be funny.

We need our own and each other’s memories. Expanding on a South African concept, Ubuntu, I am me because of you, and you are you because of me.

Remember: Only together can we be a whole people.