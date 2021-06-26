Be like the Good Samaritan with Christ-like qualities

As Jesus Christ walked along the Sea of Galilee, he called out to two fisherman, Peter and Andrew. In Matthew 4:19 it reads, “And he saith unto them, Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men.”

The invitation to follow Christ is an invitation to follow his example and to become like him.

Following the Savior Jesus Christ is to learn of him. In Matthew 11:29 it reads, “Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls.” Rest means finding peace.

One can find peace in life by understanding attributes of the Savior and striving to learn them, then follow him, and become like him.

Christ-like attributes are, hope, virtue, knowledge, patience, temperance, humility, diligence, obedience, love and charity.

Developing Christ-like attributes happens as one uses their agency righteously. One can do this by asking God to help bless them with these attributes, as one cannot develop them without God’s help. One must have a desire to please God, understand and recognize our weaknesses, and be willing to improve upon our lives that have been given to us.

The attributes of hope, charity and love, diligence and obedience may remind one of the Parable of the Good Samaritan. In Luke 10:30-37 Jesus Christ taught about serving one another.

He told of a man who was traveling from Jerusalem to Jericho. On the way, he was attacked by thieves who took his clothes, beat him, and left him nearly dead.

A priest came along and, seeing the injured man, passed by on the other side of the road. Then a Levite, a man who helped priests in their duties, came by, but he also passed on the other side of the road to avoid the man.

Finally, a Samaritan man, part of a group of people hated by the Jews, came by and stopped to help the hurt man, washing and wrapping his wounds.

The Samaritan put the man on his own animal, took him to the innkeeper and told him that if the injured man needed more care than the money he was leaving would cover, he would return and pay more.”

In verses 36 and 37 Jesus asked the lawyer,

“’Which now of these three, thinkest thou, was neighbour unto him that fell among the thieves?’ And he said, ‘He that shewed mercy on him.’ Then said Jesus unto him, ‘Go, and do thou likewise.’”

As one strives to follow the example of our Savior Jesus Christ, and work on developing “Christ Like Attributes”, let us remember the words of Paul admonishing the saints in Philippians.

“Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.” Philippians 4:8

To think on means to give “careful thought, continuing thought.”

As one thinks on and gives careful and continuing thought to developing “Christ-like Attributes” they show their desire to please God, understand and recognize their weaknesses, and show willingness to improve upon their lives.

They will act as the Good Samaritan did.

They will build upon their faith, hope, virtue, knowledge, patience, temperance, humility, diligence and obedience. They will truly become more like our Savior Jesus Christ each day.