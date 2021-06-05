Our life story is similar to an island or iceberg

What do an iceberg, an island in the ocean, and a person have in common? For one thing, there’s a lot more under the surface than above it.

Rest assured this is not a study in glaciology or vulcanology. And while John Donne said, “no (one) is an island (or iceberg),” I believe there are some important parallels.

Think about the countless aspects below or behind your life-story as your context. The context of your life has much to do with what anchors and shapes your personhood: Who you are, whose you are, and what you do in, with and throughout your life.

Consider Maria, a high school basketball player. At the end of a fast break, Maria scores the lay-up ... and lands awkwardly, painfully twisting her ankle. Minutes later, she is lying on an ER bed with anxious parents nearby.

What kind of pain and distress is Maria experiencing? Probably physical pain, and depending on the exam, there might be other types of pain. Emotional pain as she lies there feeling frustrated that she can’t be on the court.

If she were like me, and spent most of the season warming the far end of the bench, the emotional distress may be minor. On the other hand, if she is a dependable starter and scorer, the distress may be profound.

Maria may have relational distress as she is unable support her “band of sisters.” And deepest of all, she likely is struggling with spiritual distress. I say “spiritual,” not because her crisis is overtly religious in nature but because it is affecting what matters most to her.

Success on and off the court gives her life meaning and purpose including pride, satisfaction ... and a possible college scholarship and other doors that may open as a result. Depending on the damage, she fears for the rest of the game or the season or her career.

In short, Maria is hurting in more than one way. And most of her pain is not readily seen or “above the surface.” Her distress and suffering is defined by her context: what is below the surface, represented in the moment by her uniform.

Expanding the example, consider Marcos, a choir member who that same afternoon before the main choral performance, manages to tumble off the risers. He also ends up in the ER with a sore ankle of unknown damage.

At the very least, a difference in their respective situations is that Maria may not be able to play, but Marcos likely will be able to sing that night, albeit using crutches (and getting some teasing from his choral mates).

Compare these high school examples with icebergs and islands. Certainly the above-surface stuff matters. But without knowing the below-surface stuff, the context, the full picture would be lacking.

The psalmist knows we are amazingly and wonderfully made with marvelous complexity (139:14). Thus, as we understand and appreciate the contexts that are the foundations and back-stories of our life-experiences, we can respond to others and to ourselves with appropriate sensitivity and compassion.