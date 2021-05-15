He’s inspired to help the next generation find their purpose, their path

SPIRITUAL LIFE - Roland Thompson

In December of 1973, I returned home from my third tour in Vietnam to a wife and a month-old son.

After experiencing lessons of war, I learned that we are spiritual beings who are here to have human experiences. I also realized I possessed a distinct spiritual purpose for being here, which ignited a 40-plus years quest to find that purpose.

During that time, I experienced five family members’ tragic losses in a two-year time period, including my 7-year-old son and my 49-year-old father. I experienced a divorce after 10 years of marriage. If I did not know God’s plan of life, I do not think I could have made it through those times.

Now in my seventieth year of life, after almost 38-years of marriage to my eternal companion, we have 42 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

My faith guided me in my life, and my faith led me to guide others.

Four years ago, a lunch with my former executive officer from the Navy, Medal of Honor recipient Captain Tom Kelley, inspired me to read Mitt Romney’s book, “No Apology”, because he was mentioned in it. When I read how the boomer generation, my generation, is the worst generation, it really hit me hard.

I decided not to leave this world with that kind of legacy. As I pondered what to do to create a legacy to be proud of, guidance came to me.

First, the president of our church declared that the church’s purpose was to prepare the world for the Second Coming. Then, the last two verses in the Old Testament impacted me spiritually, Malachi 4:5-6; that before the Second Coming, the Lord will send the prophet Elijah to bring the heart of the fathers to the children and the heart of the children to the fathers.

I realized that my “heart” was my 45 grandchildren, and their “heart” was their dreams and spiritual purpose.

One of my paramount concerns as a grandparent is the safety of my grandchildren. Since there is no way for me to guarantee that, I became aware that the only way to ensure their safety was to prepare them for all they may encounter in the world, to help them realize they will be the leaders when the Second Coming does happen.

Fellow boomers say the younger generation does not listen and is “entitled”. I have recognized that we need to learn more about them. We have to learn what their passions are. We have to teach them that there are two paths they must choose from: their personal path or the one others choose for them.

I have realized that this is what I was preserved for, my personal spiritual purpose. I must inspire the “sunset generation” to do what we can to empower the “rising generation” to live the reason they are here.

My enduring faith and passion for purpose has inspired me to create The Heart of the Fathers Foundation and devote my life to do all I can to prepare and support the world’s future leaders in navigating the twists and turns of life.

I challenge you to do the same. When you learn and know who they are, then they will know who you are.