Don’t ‘throw in the towel’ when problems overwhelm you

Problems are a part of life and we all face them during various seasons. Everyone, regardless of their race, religion or social status faces personal, emotional, mental, physical, family, marital, financial and relationship challenges.

Problems are simply a part of life so we should not be caught off guard when they arrive.

Unfortunately, a large majority of people are overwhelmed by their problems and do not know how to overcome them. Their unwillingness or lack of ability to address their problems is robbing them of joy and peace.

Jesus tells us in John, chapter 16 and verse 33, “These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.”

The Greek word for “tribulation” is defined as pressure, oppression, stress, anguish, adversity, affliction, crushing, squashing, squeezing and distress. This word is used for crushing grapes or olives in a press. Most people can relate to this Greek definition of tribulation which reveals to us that tribulation shows no prejudice towards anyone.

Some people have grown weary and rather than overcome their problems, they allow their problems to overcome them.

Whenever we face any kind of hardship we have two options; we can either give up or we can persevere. However, if you decide to give up, you forfeit your reward. There is a sense of accomplishment and joy that you experience when you do not quit in life.

Throughout my life, I have had my fair share of challenges. There were seasons when things seemed so unbearable that I did not know how I was going to make it. The beginning of 2006 was one of those seasons.

In January of 2006 my grandfather, who lived in Portland, Ore., got very ill and was rushed to the hospital and then had one of his legs amputated. Since I was his Power of Attorney, I had to handle all of his personal affairs as well as make medical decisions for him. On top of all of this my wife was 7-months pregnant with our first child and we had to make an emergency trip to Portland.

Two months later my mother, who was bipolar and schizophrenic, was admitted to Lourdes Counseling Center. A week or so after that our child was born, and my mother was still in the mental hospital so she was unable to be there for his birth. That was very heartbreaking for me.

In the midst of all of this stress and anguish, I was also a full-time youth pastor leading a connect group in our church as well. I had plenty of opportunities to give up and “throw in the towel”. I am so glad that I did not quit because had I done that, I would not be where I am today.

It was the grace of God that empowered me to get through that rocky season in my life, as well as my willingness to trust God and his word (which is the Bible) to sustain me.

No matter how difficult your problems are, I want to assure you that you can overcome them.