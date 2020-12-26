Like the ancient shepherds, ‘fear not’ in our dark winter

I find it interesting that so many biblical stories have not just theological relevance, but existential meaning as well.

Take the story of the shepherds “abiding in the fields, keeping watch over their flocks by night” (Luke 2:8). How many nights? Were the nights interminable? Did they sleep at all or did the requirement for constant vigilance fatigue them beyond belief (look up the word, “acedia”)?

You probably see the parallels I am drawing here and where I am going with this ancient yet still contemporary example.

Who “woulda thunk” that 2020 would be such a dark 10-month “night” of the body, mind, soul and society? Who “woulda thunk” that the demands for vigilance against the contagion would seem never-ending? Who “woulda thunk” that last spring, then summer, then autumn would all have such a viral chill in the air? And then to top it off, the warning, to quote from Game of Thrones: “winter is coming!”

Yes, those shepherds did abide in the fields for who-knows-how-long, keeping watch as best they could, protecting the flock (their source of income and livelihood), guarding against what lurked in the long, dark nights.

And then, finally, at some point, before dawn’s early light, “an angel of the Lord stood before them.” At some point in the fullness of time, “the glory of the Lord shone around them.”

Now winter is officially here. And this winter we can choose to continue to keep watch. We can tend the hearth, mind the kids, work if we can, keep house and routines intact, walk and pray, protect and guard against contagion of body, mind, soul and society.

Fear not! Fear NOT ... and behold some good news of great joy for all the people. The good news will start small and humble. But it will start and it will grow. And we can and will sing in a great all-encompassing Zoom-chorus: “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among all whom God loves.” Amen.

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.