Got a checklist? Add this item to the top in 2021

It’s been said that time marches onward and waits for no man.

As time moves along, we find ourselves in the process of becoming. Whether we are conscious of this or not, we are shaping ourselves during our lifetime.

As we take the time to achieve temporal goals, do we also think about the spiritual ones?

This journey we call life presents us with many obstacles and opportunities. It offers many paths to take.

At times we are content for the time being and so we coast along. For some, we feel stuck going or doing the menial tasks that daily life presents. Eventually, we’ll either become someone we like, someone we put up with, or maybe even someone we aren’t satisfied with.

In every path chosen in “becoming”, there are lists we check off to measure progress.

Humans tend to be list makers, finding great satisfaction when we see our hard work completed and we cross tasks off a list.

When in high school, I wanted to become a lifeguard. My brothers and I spent weeks at the local pool being taught necessary skills. I nearly drowned twice, but persevered and became a lifeguard. It wasn’t long before my teenage-self lost interest and moved on to the next “thing”, the next list of boxes to be checked in order to become something or someone different.

Since that time, I have become a husband and a father. In doing so I’ve gained knowledge, skills and a long list of abilities (not professions). I’ve become somewhat of a novice plumber, banker, mechanic, counselor, coach, landscaper, dishwasher and doctor, to name a few.

While I would consider myself a beginner at many of those things listed, professionally I have earned a degree, completing the requirements to become an attorney.

To some degree, we all check boxes. Maybe that’s why being a disciple of Jesus Christ can be difficult and rewarding.

Christ wasn’t about checking off boxes. He wasn’t worried about doing the popular thing or stopping his worship as soon as the Sabbath was over. He used his agency to deliberately do the will of his Father.

An example of what we ought to become according to Christ is found in Mark 10:17-21. Jesus encounters a rich young ruler who asks a question. To paraphrase, the young man says, “I’ve checked all the boxes asked of me; I speak and talk in the manner thou taught, and I give service and of my substance to others. So, what else should I do to obtain what you’ve promised?”

In response Jesus teaches a profound lesson that is still relevant today. Paraphrasing, Jesus’ calm and direct response was, “You’ve checked all the boxes, except one. Give up what is holding you back, take up your cross and follow me.”

What is holding us back from becoming like Jesus?

Ezra Taft Benson, a man of faith, once taught that “Those who strive to become like Jesus Christ achieve true greatness: That man is greatest and most blessed and joyful whose life most closely approaches the pattern of the Christ. This has nothing to do with earthly wealth, power, or prestige. The only true test of greatness, blessedness, joyfulness is how close a life can come to being like the Master, Jesus Christ. He is the right way, full of truth and abundant life.”

As you and I go about daily life, keep in mind the simple question: What will I become today? Our kindness towards one another and our perspective will enlarge as will our capacity to become better examples of Jesus Christ.