If we love God and neighbor, then unity can happen

We live in a wonderful community! As a result of the many opportunities that exist in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas, we have a delightfully diverse and prosperous community.

We come from different parts of the country and the world, and from many ethnic backgrounds. We are a microcosm of the whole country, with differing opinions, beliefs and political views. Unfortunately, we see increased conflict and anger and hatred between peoples in the world around us and even among us.

These divisions and contentions will lead to destroying our peace today and our hope in the future. To avoid this destruction, we must follow God’s plan for us to be unified with him and with one another by developing a culture of inclusion and a respect for diversity.

In the great intercessory prayer for all mankind, Jesus Christ plead with his Father in heaven that “them ... which shall believe on me ... all may be one, as thou Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one in us”. (John 17:20-21) It is God’s will that we all are unified with each other and with God as we coexist in this mortal journey.

With such diversity in the community, how can we be unified?

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jesus, the “author and finisher of our faith,” (Hebrews 12:2) taught us how. “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” (Matthew 22:37-39) If we are to be unified, we must rise to this standard of living the two great commandments.

Loving God entails constantly remembering the Savior of the world and his redeeming love for us and improving our efforts each day to become pure in heart by following his teachings. As we do this, a portion of his holy spirit can dwell within us (1 John 4:13), helping us to have an eternal perspective on this mortal experience.

We begin to see others through the eyes of our loving God. We recognize that all people are created equally, and loved equally, by God, and therefore, are to be treated equitably, without prejudice. Our attitudes become shaped by the application of our Savior’s teachings. We become more inclusive, not exclusive, promoting the concept of equal worth, without acknowledgment of status or caste, without prejudice of us versus them. We are without judgment based on the color of one’s skin, religion or political preferences.

Seeing all people as God’s beloved creations is the basis for Christ’s teaching to love our neighbors. Following his all-inclusive doctrine, Christians can be a refuge of unity and celebrate diversity. Unity and diversity can coexist, with charity, true Christlike caring, as the glue that binds people together.

When we feel real concern for the needs of our fellowmen, and act on those feelings, prejudice and hatred are dispelled, and unity increases. With charity driving our actions (1 Corinthians 13:4-5), and a desire to be a peacemaker, we look for commonalities, respect the differences, speak well of each other and show kindness to others. We mercifully judge others as we know our loving Savior will mercifully judge us.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Living in unity with God and our fellowmen results in a life of joy and peace despite the circumstances around us. Therefore, God has given us the two great commandments.

As we love God and our neighbor, we will foster a culture of inclusion and a respect for diversity, leading to increased unity.