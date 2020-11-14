Losing hope? There’s a way to find it again

A story is told of 100 bicycles being auctioned off by the police department.

“One dollar,” said an 11-year-old boy as the bidding opened on the first bike.

The bidding, however, went much higher.

“One dollar,” the boy repeated, hopefully, each time another bike came up.

The auctioneer, who had been auctioning stolen or lost bikes for 43 years, noticed that the boy’s hopes seemed to soar higher whenever a racer-type bicycle was put up.

Then there was just one racer left. The bidding went to eight dollars.

“Sold, to that boy over there for nine dollars!” said the auctioneer.

He took eight dollars from his own wallet and asked the boy for his dollar. The little boy turned it over in nickels, dimes, and pennies—then took his bike to leave. After taking a few steps, he carefully parked his new possession and went back, threw his arms around the auctioneer’s neck and cried—a real demonstration of gratitude!

This little story pulls at my heart strings. I can sense the hope the little boy maintained even as he witnessed several bikes being auctioned off for much more than a dollar.

Where did his hope come from? According to the story, his hope did not diminish even as the last racer bike was put on the block.

Hope doesn’t leave us even in the face of defeat. It may be buried deep, but there is always a spark waiting to be fanned.

Even though there have been numerous media news releases regarding a vaccine for Covid-19, we still wait and hope for the tide to turn.

Perhaps we had hoped for a different outcome to the election. Yet, we still hold out hope for our country, begging God to turn all things for good. “... and we know that all things come together for good to those who love God.” (Romans 8:28)

The bicycle story highlights a kind, generous man who noticed the boy’s hopes soared higher when a racer was up for bid. He had eyes to see beneath the surface level.

Some people see only the negative.

During these turbulent times, it is easy to get dragged down into collective negativity. Yet, research confirms many emotional, physical, mental and spiritual benefits come from focusing on what is honorable and good.

I can only imagine the auctioneer’s heart exploding with love as he embraced the boy.

During the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons, may we have eyes to see opportunities to make changes for good. May we be willing to look beyond what meets the eye, while fanning the flames of hope that lie within us.

Collectively, we can be the change we want to see happen, as we anticipate the day we can embrace our loved ones with open hearts of gratitude and love.