October 2006 Amish school tragedy reminds us to forgive

Loren Anderson

October 2006. In the rolling hills of southeastern Pennsylvania, among those who might be considered the most pacifist people in the country, a tragedy of unspeakable horror shattered families and destroyed lives.

The pain reverberates even today, with most of the survivors and victim’s families suffering some form of debilitating physical and certainly emotional effects from that tragic day.

On that autumn day, a deranged and angry man entered a one-room Amish schoolhouse and executed five young girls and shot five more children. He then took his own life, in what can only be assumed as a selfish attempt to lash out at the world.

The impact and devastation cannot be measured by any of us who simply observed from afar. And most assuredly the crater left behind dug deep and spread wide, from which the painful scar persists. But in some transforming and miraculous way, the chasm of that day was transcended and healed by the power and grace of forgiveness, through true Christ-like love, and with the reparative balm that only true, Godly love can bring.

Nearly immediately following the deaths of those angelic children, the power of forgiveness shined over the pall.

As the family of the perpetrator gathered at home following the tragedy, an Amish neighbor came to their home, wrapped his arms around the father of the dead gunman, and said, “We will forgive you.”

Amish leaders visited the man’s wife and children to extend their sympathy, forgiveness, help and love. About half of the mourners at the gunman’s funeral were Amish.

“Isn’t that something?” one neighbor mused. “It’s ironic. We, as a ‘backward’ people, are showing the way toward forgiveness.”

Even more than a decade later, one father of the slain girls amazingly expressed, “None of us would have ever chosen this. But the relationships that we have built through it, you can’t put a price on that.”

The relationships built through this tragedy became a blessing to him!

In a world full of rancor and spite, this love, charity and forgiveness pierces the darkness of hate with the everlasting light of Christ and his love.

Jesus Christ exemplified the love and patience we need, when the rest of the world tells us to “get even,” or to seek revenge. Jesus’ “New Covenant” urged his followers to a higher and holier law: “Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you.” (Matthew 5:44) Does that sound vindictive? Certainly not.

Is there a caveat for when it really hurts? When the slight was intentional? When the damage was excessive? No. Jesus left no room for “except” or “but” or “besides.” He commanded his followers to forgive all, at all times, and especially for when the pardon seems impossible.

Said another way, Jesus commanded that we forgive one another, “for he that forgiveth not his brother his trespasses stands condemned before the Lord; for there remaineth in him the greater sin.” (Doctrine & Covenants 64:9) The command is simple, even if the fulfillment of that command feels painful and onerous.

However long it takes, we would do well to remember the saying, “Keep a place in your heart for forgiveness, and when it comes, welcome it in.”

All of us suffer some injuries from experiences that seem to have no rhyme or reason. We cannot understand or explain them.

Jesus Christ suffered the pains and sins of all people who have ever dwelt on earth. He stands with arms open, inviting all to come unto him. “Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” (Matthew 11:28)

Rest. Forgiveness. Peace.

If we point our souls to him, with full purpose of heart, relying wholly on him, his eternal grace will wash over our souls with healing, forgiveness for us and others, and an assurance of his reality. For this I pray every day, and I invite you to do likewise!