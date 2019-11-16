Being a champion requires that you see yourself as one

When you think of the word champion what comes to mind? For most of us, what comes to mind immediately is sports or entertainment.

Often times a person’s perception of a champion is centered around sporting events and the entertainment industry. Many of these teams or individuals have received trophies, won championships, gained worldwide fame and lots of money.

However, it is vital we understand that being a champion goes beyond receiving a material reward or recognition. As Christians, when we define a champion we are speaking to the character of a person. In other words, it’s what’s on the inside that makes the difference.

Being a champion requires you to see yourself as a champion. The Bible says in Proverbs 23:7, “As a man thinks in his heart, so is he.” The way you see yourself will dramatically affect how you live your life.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Champions view themselves differently than the average person does. Here are some characteristics of champions.

First of all, champions see themselves through the eyes of God. Their identity comes from God and not from people or possessions. Champions are not intimidated by what others think about them. Champions don’t need others to tell them who they are because they know who they are.

Champions are people who have been through thick and thin, hold their ground in conflict and bear up against adversity. Champions are people who hold out under stress and stand firm even if they have to stand alone.

Champions persevere under pressure, they wait calmly and courageously. Champions resist weariness and defeat. In other words, they do not allow their circumstances to rule them.

The Apostle Paul is a great example for us to follow when it comes to facing hardships. Acts 20:22-24 says, “And see, now I go bound in the spirit to Jerusalem, not knowing the things that will happen to me there, except that the Holy Spirit testifies in every city, saying that chains and tribulations await me. But none of these things move me; nor do I count my life dear to myself, so that I may finish my race with joy, and the ministry which I received from the Lord Jesus, to testify to the gospel of the grace of God.”

Paul understood that overcoming in life required him to press through challenging times and overcome a victim’s mentality. Just like Paul, champions are people who prevail in life. In other words, they gain the upper hand and the mastery.

Champions are not ashamed to stand up for what they believe in. They are not intimidated by other people’s opinion. Winning in life requires us to take on these characteristics.

Finally, those who have the mentality of champions have also decided to take control of their passions. In other words, they have learned to control their thoughts, their words, their actions and their attitude.

People are not born champions, rather champions are grown and developed. They have taken the principles discussed and applied them to their lives on a consistent basis.